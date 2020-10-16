Police identify person of interest in Winter Haven double murder, ask for public's help to find him

article

Police are asking for the public's help to find a person of interest in Wednesday's double murder in Winter Haven.

Detectives are searching for 38-year-old Beloni Petitfrere in connection to the case, where officers found two bodies at the Rose Hotel while performing a welfare check.

The mother of one of the victims called police Wednesday afternoon when she could not get in touch with her son, 40-year-old Timothy Anderson, who she said checks in with her daily.

Anderson's mother reportedly indicated that her son did not have a permanent residence, but was recently staying at the Rose Hotel, at 815 6th Street NW. Officers found his hotel room, but no one would come to the door or respond, so they had hotel employees let them in.

When they opened the door, they found the bodies of Timothy Anderson and 49-year-old Leslee Umpleby.

"Both had suffered significant trauma," Chief Bird said.

Officers backed out of the room and called investigators. Later that night, they processed the crime scene and interviewed witnesses.

One witness said they saw a person wearing a hoodie going into Anderson's room around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. The witness said they heard a commotion, but they did not call the police.

Investigators hope someone knows the identity or whereabouts of the person wearing the hoodie. The witness reported seeing him or her walking along Highway 17.

Winter Haven police believe Petitfrere may have information on the case, but did not say if they believe he was the person in the hoodie.

Meanwhile, the victims' causes of death have not been determined. Autopsies are scheduled for Friday, Bird said.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Winter Haven Police Department Detective Rod Esteve at 863-287-8210.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $3,000.

