Police release new video showing near-miss crash on Florida highway

Police released a second video on April 16 showing the moment an SUV crashed into vehicles and almost struck two law enforcement officers on a highway in Volusia County, Florida, in the early hours of Sunday, April 13.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office (VSO), a VSO sergeant and a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper were responding to the scene of a collision between a car and a deer on Interstate 95 when an SUV drove off the highway at speed, coming close to hitting them.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office released bodycam footage showing the moment the SUV collided with the VSO patrol vehicle, crashed into the back of the car that hit the deer, and then spun out onto the highway. In that video, the VSO sergeant goes to check on the driver who hit the deer, telling him, "My life flashed before my damn eyes right there."

On Wednesday, they posted a new video, captured by a dashcam in another vehicle, that shows the sergeant and the trooper leaping out of the way right before the SUV collides with the VSO vehicle.

The sheriff’s office urged members of the public to stay alert for emergency lights and move over for first responders, service vehicles and disabled vehicles on the side of the road.

"This was a split second away from tragedy," they wrote.