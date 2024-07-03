Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate early morning boat crash in Tampa canal near Culbreath Isles

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  July 3, 2024 7:21am EDT
Tampa
Officers with the Tampa Police Department are on the scene of a boat crash early Wednesday morning in a canal near the Culbreath Isles neighborhood.

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police responded to a boat crash in a canal off Old Tampa Bay early Wednesday morning.

According to TPD, the canal where the crash occurred is near Culbreath Isles Road and Andros Drive in South Tampa. 

So far, there is no word on injuries or any other details on the crash, but authorities with TPD and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) have been seen searching the water. 

