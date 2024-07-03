Category 4 Hurricane Beryl bearing down on Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl continues to churn its way toward Jamaica on Wednesday, expected to reach the island later in the afternoon with life-threatening storm surge.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Beryl carries maximum sustained winds of 145 mph and is struggling a bit after reaching Category 5 strength on Tuesday but still packing a punch.

The core of the storm will ride just south of, or on the Jamaican coast late Wednesday. In addition to major storm surge threats of 6-9 feet, the NHC anticipates 'devastating hurricane-force winds' to sweep through Jamaica and strong rain.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be in the 4-8 inch range, with isolated amounts up to 12", FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said. Life-threatening flash floods and mudslides from that rainfall are expected over much of Jamaica and southern Haiti on Wednesday.

He added that the hurricane-force winds go 40 miles from the center, so wherever the storm bumps up against the coast will have the worst winds.





Beryl is forecast to remain a hurricane when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula and Belize late Thursday after passing through Jamaica and brushing by the Cayman Islands.

By late in the weekend, Osterberg said the big ridge of high pressure that has been steering Beryl will slide a bit east. This might allow for the storm to move more Northeast and toward mainland Mexico or even the Texas coast.