Police searching for suspects who shot BB gun at people in Mount Dora

Police in Mount Dora are investigating after surveillance video reportedly captured a group of men shooting BBs at people milling around downtown Friday night.

Surveillance video showed multiple men in a blue Honda CRV, who shot towards two groups of people, police said.

Authorities have not confirmed where the incidents happened downtown, but people who work in the area said the incidents happened on Donnelly Street, which is home to a number of local businesses and restaurants.

"I have never experienced anything unsafe in this area or questionable," said Kristina Smythe, who works in Mount Dora. "Whoever is doing that, I hope it stops because it’s just not right. This is a safe family area for children, for everyone, and we don’t need that negativity or harm done to people."

Police are looking for the suspects in the CRV. No additional details were released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mount Dora police.