Totum Market: Grocery store opens in Tampa's growing Encore District
TAMPA, Fla. - A new neighborhood grocery store and café is bridging the fast-growing downtown Tampa and Ybor City.
Totum Market & Eatery is opening in the Encore District, on the outskirts of downtown Tampa.
Downtown Tampa grocery
Big picture view:
Totum Market & Eatery sits at the corner of Nebraska Avenue and Ray Charles Boulevard. The store neighbors several apartment complexes and sits between Channelside, downtown Tampa and Ybor City.
It expands beyond a traditional grocery store to also include pre-prepared meals, local brands, a café, a coffee bar and bakery. Staff are still putting on finishing touches and stocking the shelves, but the store had a soft opening last week.
Local store reaction
What they're saying:
Some residents say this is another development that helps strengthen downtown Tampa.
"I absolutely love that it's a destination instead of a place where you just stop and pick up a couple of groceries," Tampa resident Tina Lagassey said. "You really want to hang out. It's absolutely combining the downtown core with Channelside, with Ybor, and just bringing all the neighborhoods together. We need that central area."
Grand opening plans
What's next:
Staff say a grand opening is scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Totum Market & Eatery staff and an interview with a Tampa resident.