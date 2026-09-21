Totum Market: Grocery store opens in Tampa's growing Encore District

The Brief Totum Market & Eatery opened as part of a soft launch on Nebraska Avenue at Ray Charles Boulevard in Tampa. The store expands your traditional grocery store, to also include pre-prepared meals, a local bottle shop, and a café and a coffee and bakery bar. The store is in a growing neighborhood between downtown Tampa and Ybor City.



A new neighborhood grocery store and café is bridging the fast-growing downtown Tampa and Ybor City.

Totum Market & Eatery is opening in the Encore District, on the outskirts of downtown Tampa.

Downtown Tampa grocery

Big picture view:

Totum Market & Eatery sits at the corner of Nebraska Avenue and Ray Charles Boulevard. The store neighbors several apartment complexes and sits between Channelside, downtown Tampa and Ybor City.

It expands beyond a traditional grocery store to also include pre-prepared meals, local brands, a café, a coffee bar and bakery. Staff are still putting on finishing touches and stocking the shelves, but the store had a soft opening last week.

Local store reaction

What they're saying:

Some residents say this is another development that helps strengthen downtown Tampa.

"I absolutely love that it's a destination instead of a place where you just stop and pick up a couple of groceries," Tampa resident Tina Lagassey said. "You really want to hang out. It's absolutely combining the downtown core with Channelside, with Ybor, and just bringing all the neighborhoods together. We need that central area."

Grand opening plans

What's next:

Staff say a grand opening is scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.