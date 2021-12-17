Police searching for Winter Haven hotel robbery suspect

article

Winter Haven police are searching for a man accused of robbing an Econolodge early Friday morning.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. at the hotel located at 5665 Cypress Gardens Blvd.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, a man wearing a black face mask entered the lobby area and demanded money from the clerk.

Police say as the suspect approached the counter and jumped over, the clerk ran to a back bathroom and hid while calling 9-1-1. The clerk did not see a weapon and nobody was injured.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his mid-twenties. He was wearing a jacket with an orange hood, dark pants, gray shoes and a black face mask. Police say he fled the area in a red or maroon four-door pickup truck with a silver stripe on the side.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to Detective Shane Ditty at 863-280-5225. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477. Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a cash reward.

