Police searching for suspects after shots fired in Sarasota

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

There are no suspects in custody after shots were fired in Sarasota on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers say they responded to the 1800 block of 23rd Street shortly after 6 a.m. after a call of shots fired. According to officials, no injuries were reported, and the public is not in danger.

READ: Man arrested for stealing diesel fuel, hitting HCSO vehicle while trying to take off: Deputies

The Sarasota Police Department says they are actively investigating the incident and appreciate any tips from the public that may help identify the individuals involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number at 941-316-1199. Or, an anonymous tip can be left with Crime Stoppers of Sarasota by calling 941-366-TIPS or going online to www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter