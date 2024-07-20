Man arrested for stealing diesel fuel, hitting HCSO vehicle while trying to take off: Deputies

A man who was caught trying to steal fuel from a Mobil gas station hit a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office vehicle when he tried to get away from deputies, according to officials.

Authorities say 24-year-old Kiusler Perez Ortiz was arrested on Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office, Ortiz was seen with his vehicle parked on top of an underground diesel fuel tank's fill port at a closed Mobil gas station on Hillsborough Avenue at 3:43 p.m.

When deputies tried to talk to Ortiz they say he ignored commands, put his car into reverse briefly and then accelerated forward rapidly.

He hit the back of an unmarked HCSO vehicle and almost hit a deputy, according to law enforcement.

According to deputies, they followed Ortiz on Hillsborough Avenue into Pinellas County, and he was eventually arrested in a wooded area off of Sunray Drive. The investigation revealed that Ortiz had siphoned 93 gallons of diesel fuel from the underground fuel tank when the deputies intervened.

Ortiz was charged with the following, according to officials:

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon

Fleeing to elude high-speed

Reckless driving

Criminal mischief $1,000 or more

Attaching tag not assigned

Resist without violence

HCSO says additional charges may be forthcoming.

"I'm glad that our deputies are safe and were able to avoid any harm from this man who clearly did not want to be arrested," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "Our patrol deputies resolved this volatile situation quickly and should be very proud of their efforts this morning."

The investigation is still active.

