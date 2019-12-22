Police: Woman crashed car into a Clearwater convenience store

article

A 62-year-old woman crashed her car into a Speedway convenience store in Clearwater Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers said the woman told them she was pulling into a parking spot when she mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake.

Her car crashed through the front doors of the store and came to a stop inside the building, police said.

Officers said the woman was not injured nor were any of the customers in the building at the time.

