Police: 1 dead, 6 injured after woman trying to parallel park crashes into Florida restaurant

article

An elderly woman trying to parallel park in Miami Beach crashed into the outdoor area of a café killing one and injuring seven others, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Call Me Gaby restaurant on Miami Beach.

Police say the woman struck several tables and seven people were taken to an area hospital for injuries. One of those patients died at the hospital, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

