Former Manatee County EMS deputy chief arrested after being linked to child sexual abuse material: Deputies

article

The Brief Deputy Chief of Operations/EMS Shift Commander was arrested after investigators linked him to Child Sexual Abuse Material. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit launched the probe following an FBI tip. Authorities discovered ongoing abuse spanning years, prompting the county government to terminate his employment.



A Manatee County EMS deputy chief was arrested after he was linked to child sexual abuse material, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Zachary Molnar, 46, who was the Manatee County deputy chief of operations/EMS shift commander, is now charged with lewd and lascivious conduct.

Federal tip triggers investigation

What we know:

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit launched a probe after receiving information from the FBI's Florida field office regarding child sexual abuse material linked to a suspect in another jurisdiction. Officials said several images and videos of a man engaging in lewd acts with a child were found on that suspect's device.

Information received by the FBI led them to identify the man in the photos and videos as Molnar.

Authorities then executed a search warrant on Molnar's home, which confirmed that Molnar was the man depicted in those images alongside a child under the age of 14.

Interviews with the victim also revealed that Molnar had committed lewd acts within the past few months, MCSO said. Detectives also said they found evidence that the abuse appeared to be ongoing for several years.

Molnar was arrested and charged with one count of lewd and lascivious conduct and taken to the Manatee County Jail, according to MCSO.

Statement after arrest

What they're saying:

Manatee County Public Safety released the following statement after Molnar's arrest:

"Manatee County Public Safety is aware of the arrest involving former EMS Deputy Chief Zachary Molnar. He is no longer employed by Manatee County Government.

Because this is an active investigation, the County cannot comment further on the matter. Questions regarding the criminal case should be directed to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office."