3-year-old killed after being hit by truck in Winter Haven: PCSO

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The Brief A three-year-old girl was killed after being struck by a truck in the middle of a neighborhood street. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the victim was crossing a street that was packed with parked cars. PCSO said they are not anticipating any charges on the driver.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a fatal crash from Friday night that claimed the life of a 3-year-old girl.

3-year-old hit by truck

What we know:

PCSO said around 11:08 p.m. Friday they received multiple 911 calls about a 3-year-old who was hit by a Ford pickup truck inside a subdivision at the corner of County Road 653 and Eloise Loop Road.

PCSO, the Winter Haven Police Department and the fire department all responded to the scene, but shortly after the arrival of first responders, the child was declared dead.

Timeline:

According to preliminary information, the 3-year-old girl was from Lake Wales and was visiting the area for a get-together with family and friends at two different homes that were on the opposite sides of the street.

Witnesses say during the gathering, both adults and kids were walking across the street from one house to the other throughout the evening.

The street, which was lined with parked vehicles, had a speed limit of 25 mph.

The driver of the pickup truck with a lift kit and oversized tires told investigators he didn’t see the girl or realized he struck her until he heard people yelling and saw people chasing after his truck.

The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene. He participated in a field sobriety test and allowed deputies to search his vehicles. PCSO said he showed no signs of impairment.

The sheriff's office says no criminal or civil charges are anticipated.

What's next:

This investigation is still ongoing. Updates will be released as they become available.