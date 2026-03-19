Polk County ordinance introduces fines for illegal signs in public right of way: What you need to know

The Brief Polk County commissioners introduced a new ordinance that will fine businesses and individuals $250 for placing certain illegal, semi-permanent signs in the public right of way. The rule targets larger anchored signs like banners and feather flags, while smaller "snipe signs" remain illegal but are not subject to the new fine. Violators will have seven days to remove flagged signs before facing additional fees. The ordinance takes effect after state filing.



A new ordinance in Polk County introduces fines and additional fees for people and businesses found placing signs in the public right of way.

The backstory:

According to the ordinance, there would be an immediate $250 fine for semi-permanent signs, including banners, feather flags. This also includes signs made with wood, metal, or PVC, that are anchored to the ground.

Polk County commissioners discussed the ordinance and the reasons behind the crackdown through multiple meetings.

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"Snipe signs" are already illegal in the public right of way. These are the small plastic signs often seen advertising businesses or political candidates.

What they're saying:

Becky Troutman, a Polk County commissioner, explained the public right of way in a video posted to social media.

"This is in the right of way. What is the right of way, you may ask. There's the road. I'm going to look for your public markers, a stop sign and a fire hydrant," Troutman said. "Private property is going to start behind any of the public utilities. This would be on private property, but guess what? You have to talk to the landowner. You don't just go put signs on private property."

One difference is that snipe signs do not fall under this new ordinance or the fines for it, but these signs are still not allowed in the public right of way.

"It's illegal, it violates our ordinance, it's a nuisance and yet another distraction for our drivers to deal with," Troutman said.

Dig deeper:

For signs that do fall under the new ordinance, there will be a notice put on the sign and the owner has seven days to remove it.

If they do not, the county will bill the person or business who placed the sign.

What's next:

This new ordinance is not in effect yet. That will happen after it's filed with the Florida Department of State.