Polk County schools renegotiate school bus camera contract after scrutiny over potential state law violation

Polk County Public Schools' Safe Stop program has come under scrutiny for potentially being out of compliance with state law.

More than 500 school buses across Polk County this school year were equipped with cameras to catch drivers illegally passing buses. In July, Polk County Superintendent Fred Heid said the district must do everything possible to keep children safe and to stop drivers from breaking the law.

"We lost 22 students last year alone to traffic fatalities," said Heid. "That is a number and a situation that none of us want to deal with. The number of viewings and funerals that we have attended last year is unprecedented and unacceptable."

Verra Mobility is the company providing the technology, and they entered into a contract with the district earlier this year. According to the "Capitolist," a business, policy and politics news website, "...The original contract called for Verra Mobility to receive $49 for each potential traffic violation sent to law enforcement for review. Such payments are illegal under Florida law, which prohibits private vendors from being compensated based on the number of violations detected by school bus camera systems..."

Governor Ron DeSantis passed the new law banning private vendors from being paid in this manner this Spring. Kyle Kennedy, a PCPS spokesperson told FOX 13 in a written statement that they don't believe the original contract is in violation of the Florida Statute.

"However, PCPS is committed to ensuring that our contract for this program fully complies with state law. As a result, we are now working with Verra Mobility to negotiate a different payment method that we feel will both satisfy the requirements of state statute, and keep this worthwhile program in place."

Valerie Schneider, a spokesperson for Verra Mobility, said they are complying with the law regarding their contract and that "...Shortly after our agreement was signed, the Florida governor signed legislation allowing for a modified fee structure. We have been working collaboratively with the district to align with their needs and to stay in accordance with legislation. First and foremost, our commitment is to the safety of the children who utilize the school bus transportation system."

The district intends to have the matter resolved before September 24, which is when violations are scheduled to begin. The school district's contract with Verra Mobility lasts for five years but can be renewed for an additional five years afterward.

Polk County Public Schools released the following statement on the situation:

Fortunately, no one has received a violation. We are only issuing warnings at this time. We are still conducting our planned 60-day public awareness campaign, and this gives us additional time to address the payment method with Verra Mobility.

It is important to keep in mind that the focus of our Safe Stop program is to save lives by better protecting our more than 45,000 students who travel on our buses each day. Safe Stop is meant to serve as a deterrent and help drivers become more responsible by changing their dangerous driving behavior.

We intend to have this matter resolved before Sept. 24, which is when violations are scheduled to begin. In the meantime, we hope the warnings will begin to reduce illegal passing of our school buses. Our children's lives depend on it."

