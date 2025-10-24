Polk County Toys for Tots ramps up efforts to bring holiday joy to thousands of children

The Brief The Toys for Tots program in Polk County is 100% volunteer-based. So far this year, it has processed about 600 orders out of more than 7,000. Applications close on Nov. 7.



We all have Halloween and Thanksgiving on our minds, but it's not too early to start thinking about toys for Christmas.

Polk County Toys for Tots is already processing thousands of orders to ensure less fortunate children experience the spirit of the holidays.

The backstory:

Ron Coe is a Marine veteran, so he's very familiar with Toys for Tots. The program ensures each child who is signed up and receiving assistance from the state or county gets at least one toy from their Christmas wishlist.

"My wife and I have always loved kids," said Coe, a volunteer. "We were foster parents for years, so this is a way to help kids."

He has been a volunteer in Polk County for many years now and helps out where he's needed, including bagging presents.

The need for help grows in Polk County

By the numbers:

Since the program in Polk County officially kicked off on Oct. 1, they've processed about 600 orders out of more than 7,000.

Last year, the nonprofit distributed more than 100,000 toys to over 15,000 children. Its coordinator says their numbers have only increased over the past few years.

"I think all of us are seeing news reports that Polk County is growing," said Angela Davis. "I think it's one of the fastest-growing areas in the country, so we do need that help."

Toys for Tots in Polk County is volunteer-based

Why you should care:

Polk County does not have a Marine base or Marines operating the program. It's a 100% volunteer-based operation, so it truly is a labor of love.

Davis says she'd like to see the younger generation volunteer so they can learn the value of giving back and helping their community.

"If you have extra time and want to help out in the community, what better place than Toys for Tots?" said Coe. "It's rewarding."

What's next:

The nonprofit will distribute toys from November 1 all the way through December 20.

Applications close on Nov. 7.

This year, the nonprofit will also host a Bike Blast, which will be announced in November. Their goal is to give away at least a thousand bicycles.