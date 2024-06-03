Immersive art experience in St. Petersburg is now called FloridaRAMA

The unique arts destination known as Fairgrounds St. Pete will now be called FloridaRAMA.

"With technology and our phones, we sort of have multimedia things going all the time. It's a really fun way to bring art into that arena," said Liz Dimmitt, CEO and Co-Founder. "We really focus on celebrating weird whacky wonderful Florida, so we mean the people, the history, the art, the animals."

Along with the name change, the attraction, which opened in 2021, will expand with a café and bar. Dimmitt expects increased attendance as the local art scene grows and synergy between local galleries increases.

"They sort of give it its soul and personality, St. Pete in particular has been incredibly smart about cultivating the arts," shared Dimmitt.

FloridaRAMA, at 2606 Fairfield Ave. S. in St. Pete's Warehouse Arts District, displays the work of more than 75 artists in an immersive, dramatic, high-tech way with sight, sound, and even smell.

Dimmitt said event space is available for parties and other special occasions and there are no limits on what kind of art can be presented in new ways.

"Just this month we're going to partner with American Stage to have our first ever live theater performance inside the experience," she said.

According to Dimmitt, FloirdaRAMA is retro-futuristic. If George Jetson and Florida Man partnered to open an art gallery, this would be it.

