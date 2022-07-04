Port Richey apartment fire displaces multiple people

article

A fire sparked early Monday morning at a New Port Richey apartment and investigators are trying to determine the cause.

The fire occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the Park at Ashley Place Apartments, located at 4031 Vista Verde Drive. According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, flames were showing from the second-floor when crews arrived.

Officials said five apartments had fire, water, and smoke damage.

Red Cross assisted some of those who were displaced. An exact number of displaced residents was not provided.

There is no word on any injuries.