Expand / Collapse search

Port Richey child flown to hospital after falling from third-story window

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Pasco County
FOX 13 News
article

PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A child was being flown to the hospital Thursday after falling three stories from a window in Port Richey.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, it happened in the 9000 block of Lismore Lane. That’s just west of Little Road.

A 4-year-old child fell from a third-story window at an apartment building there.

It was not immediately clear how badly the child was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.
 