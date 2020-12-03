Port Richey child flown to hospital after falling from third-story window
PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A child was being flown to the hospital Thursday after falling three stories from a window in Port Richey.
According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, it happened in the 9000 block of Lismore Lane. That’s just west of Little Road.
A 4-year-old child fell from a third-story window at an apartment building there.
It was not immediately clear how badly the child was hurt.
No other details were immediately available.