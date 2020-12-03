Port Richey child flown to hospital after falling from third-story window

article

A child was being flown to the hospital Thursday after falling three stories from a window in Port Richey.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, it happened in the 9000 block of Lismore Lane. That’s just west of Little Road.

A 4-year-old child fell from a third-story window at an apartment building there.

It was not immediately clear how badly the child was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.

