Port Tampa Bay reopening shipping channels after Hurricane Helene
TAMPA, Fla. - Port Tampa Bay announced that vessel operations resumed on Saturday.
The port’s shipping channels are officially re-opened, with a 28' depth restriction. Port Tampa Bay's shipping channels closed Wednesday evening ahead of Hurricane Helene.
Port Tampa Bay says the U.S. Coast Guard has re-opened the port and set the port condition to normal, with restrictions. Staff has fully assessed the docks, wharfs, and terminals for safety. Some of the first vessels to return will be fuel tankers, cruise ships and vessels carrying perishable cargo.
Commercial vessel traffic is being queued for a return to full operations at the port.
There will be changes to the following cruise schedules:
- Carnival Paradise
- Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas
- Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas
- Royal Caribbean Enchantment of the Seas
- Margaritaville at Sea Islander
Passengers should contact their cruise line directly. Here are the numbers for cruise lines:
- Carnival Cruise Line – 1-800-764-7419
- Margaritaville at Sea – 1-800-814-7100
- Royal Caribbean International – 1-800-256-6649
