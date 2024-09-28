Port Tampa Bay reopening shipping channels after Hurricane Helene

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Port Tampa Bay announced that vessel operations resumed on Saturday.

The port’s shipping channels are officially re-opened, with a 28' depth restriction. Port Tampa Bay's shipping channels closed Wednesday evening ahead of Hurricane Helene.

Port Tampa Bay says the U.S. Coast Guard has re-opened the port and set the port condition to normal, with restrictions. Staff has fully assessed the docks, wharfs, and terminals for safety. Some of the first vessels to return will be fuel tankers, cruise ships and vessels carrying perishable cargo.

Commercial vessel traffic is being queued for a return to full operations at the port.

There will be changes to the following cruise schedules:

Carnival Paradise

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Enchantment of the Seas

Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Passengers should contact their cruise line directly. Here are the numbers for cruise lines:

Carnival Cruise Line – 1-800-764-7419

Margaritaville at Sea – 1-800-814-7100

Royal Caribbean International – 1-800-256-6649

