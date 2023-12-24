Possible injuries after shooting in Largo, deputies investigating active scene

article

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Largo on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Deputies say they are investigating the shooting that happened near Trotter and 22nd Ave SW.

READ: Ocala Paddock Mall shooting: 'Person of interest' wanted by police after deadly Florida shooting

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the scene is still active and the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Check back for updates.