Pours at Publix: These Florida stores offers beer, wine while you shop
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you know that some Publix locations offer beer and wine to sip on while you shop?
If an alcoholic beverage isn't your thing, the grocery store also offers shoppers a freshly brewed cup of coffee, on-tap kombucha, fruit smoothies and more.
The next time you're at one of the below stores in Florida, be sure to check out the Pours at Publix section:
Plaza Ecco
3171 S. Orange Ave.
Orlando, FL 32806
Publix at Halifax
101 E. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
Clermont Town Center
1720 E Highway 50
Clermont, FL 34711
Parkway Village of St. Johns
170 Village Commons Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32092
Naples Towne Centre
3815 Tamiami Trl E
Naples, FL 34112