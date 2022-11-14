Expand / Collapse search

Pours at Publix: These Florida stores offers beer, wine while you shop

By FOX 35 News Staff
Publix
(Photo via Publix Twitter account) 

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you know that some Publix locations offer beer and wine to sip on while you shop?

If an alcoholic beverage isn't your thing, the grocery store also offers shoppers a freshly brewed cup of coffee, on-tap kombucha, fruit smoothies and more.

The next time you're at one of the below stores in Florida, be sure to check out the Pours at Publix section:

Plaza Ecco
3171 S. Orange Ave.
Orlando, FL 32806

Publix at Halifax
101 E. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32176

Clermont Town Center
1720 E Highway 50
Clermont, FL 34711

Parkway Village of St. Johns
170 Village Commons Dr
Saint Augustine, FL 32092

Naples Towne Centre
3815 Tamiami Trl E
Naples, FL 34112