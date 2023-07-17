$900 million at stake what are your odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot is now the third highest in its history, with $900 million at stake.

That’s a cash payout of $465.1 million, and the drawing is Monday night.

"You don’t win unless you play," said Bill Shouse, who got a ticket Sunday afternoon. "That’s more money than anybody needs, I don’t need that kind of money, I just want to take care of my family, and with that kind of money, you can take care of a lot of families."

READ: Citrus County man wins $1 million playing scratch-off

The odds aren’t so great: one in 292.2 million. But people aren’t letting that get to them.

"Every time I wake up, I believe it can happen, yes sir," shared Rochelle Rossmays, who was pretty confident about the Powerball ticket she bought at Wawa. "You better believe that! This ain’t ever happened to me on this side of heaven."

Lakeland woman, Rochelle Rossmays, hopes to win the Powerball jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $640 million, and that drawing is on Tuesday.

Winning both the Powerball and the Mega Millions jackpots would mean total winnings of more than $1.5 billion.