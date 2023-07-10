Citrus County man wins $1 million playing scratch-off

article

A man from Dunnellon spent $50 on a 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game and ended up winning $1 million.

According to the Florida Lottery, John Frint chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Frint purchased his winning ticket from Plaza Food Mart, located at 7977 West Dunnellon Road in Dunnellon.

Frint claimed his prize at the Lottery's Gainesville District Office. Courtesy: Florida Lottery

The food mart will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The top prize for the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game is $25 million. It is the largest prize offered on a Florida Scratch-Off.

The Florida Lottery says those scratch-offs have the best odds of making players instant millionaires. The overall odds of winning the game are 1-in-4.50.

