Proposed bill seeks to modernize ‘incredibly outdated’ restraining order process

It’s a world where every minute counts and State Senator Janet Cruz says, the process of getting a restraining order just doesn’t take that into account.

"Why should anyone have to wait for protection while the postal service attempts to deliver a protective order?" Cruz asked.

Friday, Cruz and other county officials threw their support behind a new bill that aims to simplify how a restraining order is filed. They met outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse to discuss why the current system is "incredibly outdated."

"This bill allows clerks' offices to protect victims by getting necessary forms into law-enforcement hands quickly," said Kaley Darrigo, the domestic violence supervisor for the state attorney’s office.

As it stands right now, to get a domestic violence injunction, also known as a restraining order, the clerk of court has to mail certified paper copies across the state, outside of the county. At times, it can delay protections for several days. The bill would allow it all to be done electronically.

"It can go certified copy encrypted via email," Cruz explained. "Why we haven’t done this 15 years ago, we’re not sure but we are seeking to protect Floridians."

In 2019, there were 105,298 domestic violence offenses in Florida. In Hillsborough County, the clerk's office assists with more than 6,500 victims a year requesting these restraining orders.

"We can securely email these documents across the state and provide swifter protection for victims and again, that’s what this is about – keeping people out of imminent danger," said Cindy Stuart, Hillsborough County Clerk of Court.

Stuart says the bill is currently making its way through Tallahassee, and they’re confident it will not hit any roadblocks. If passed, the changes will go into effect this July.