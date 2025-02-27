Proposed Medicaid cuts cause growing concerns for those in Bay Area using telehealth

The Brief There are growing concerns that telehealth won't be covered under proposed Medicaid cuts at the federal level. Many Tampa Bay area seniors, veterans and low socio-economic residents rely on telehealth. President Donald Trump has promised not to cut the program.



Many Tampa Bay area seniors, veterans and low socio-economic residents rely on telehealth, and there are growing concerns it won't be covered under proposed Medicaid cuts at the federal level.

The backstory:

The COVID-19 pandemic opened opportunities for virtual health care, allowing therapists like Aleia Tierney to care for patients in the Bay Area.

"This also allowed people to have mental health services on their lunch break, people that couldn’t take the time off work to have these services," said Aleia Tierney, a mental health therapist with NeuroSpa in Tampa. "So, instead of driving all the way to an office, having the session and driving all the way back, you could run out to your car, have a 30-minute session. It makes all of the difference."

Big picture view:

Telehealth is covered by Medicaid, and Tierney said she regularly sees a number of patients who use that program and can’t drive.

"I want to say 10 out of 37 people I see every week. These are weekly services. A lot of this population are also elderly," she said.

Now, Tierney said she is concerned telehealth for physical and mental health is on the chopping block, following the latest budget moves in Washington, D.C. The U.S. House of Representatives backed a proposal to cut trillions in spending, including $880 billion in cuts by the committee that oversees Medicaid.

President Donald Trump has promised not to cut the program.

"We're not going to touch it. Now, we are going to look for fraud," said Trump this week.

Dig deeper:

But, that money must come from somewhere, and some Senate Republicans disagree with taking up the current framework.

"Short answer is likely no. Long answer is hell no," said U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, on Wednesday.

In the meantime, counselors like Tierney said they’re in limbo.

"We don’t know if that applies to mental health. We don’t know how far it extends," she said.

What's next:

Tampa U.S. Representative Kathy Castor’s office said funding runs out on March 31st for a number of healthcare-related initiatives, including expanded telehealth services, hospital at home and community health centers. As a result, Tierney said she received notice that telehealth coverage won’t be available for Medicaid clients starting April 1st.

"It’s going to severely impact people who struggle to even leave the home due to PTSD, agoraphobia, depression and panic," said Tierney.

She said the proposed cuts could also impact transportation for Medicaid patients to get to healthcare appointments in person. So, she's waiting for what’s next.

"All of my clients are also unfortunately waiting to see what happens, and they are doing the best they can to cope with it," said Tierney.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through an interview with a mental health therapist as well as previous reports.

