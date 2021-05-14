Publix makes masks optional for fully vaccinated individuals

On Friday, Publix announced that fully vaccinated associates and customers will not be required to wear a face-covering inside its stores beginning May 15, unless required by state or local ordinance.

However, individuals who are not fully vaccinated are still required to use masks over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store.

Publix says it made the decision in accordance with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, which recently announced that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks in most indoor settings.

