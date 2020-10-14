Purple flags warn beachgoers of jellyfish along Clearwater Beach

The city of Clearwater is warning beach visitors to watch out for jellyfish. A sting will quickly ruin a relaxing day at the beach.

Wednesday, purple flags were flying at lifeguard stations; a warning for dangerous marine life.

The city of Clearwater says they’ve seen an increase in the number of jellyfish stings in the last few days.

FOX 13 News crews didn't spot many around Pier 60 Wednesday, but farther south on Clearwater Beach, the smooth invertebrates were garnering plenty of attention from curious beach visitors.

"Today is my first time ever seeing a jellyfish," said Jpresha Jackson. "They're not what I expected. It's pretty cool though."

Clearwater Marine Aquarium said early fall is typically the time of year when jellyfish spawn, which would cause a large group of the transparent creatures to gather.

But you don’t have to be an expert to know that you don’t want a close encounter with those tentacles or the tiny stinging cells they deliver.

"I've been stung before. It's not exactly the most pleasant thing," said beachgoer ZJ Fultineer.

Jellies are about 95% water. While they may seem pretty tame, lying flat on the sand, the Florida Department of Health warns that even dead jellyfish can sting.

And the sight of them is a sure sign that there are more floating blobs nearby.

If you do get stung by a jellyfish, the city of Clearwater says to look for the closest lifeguard station where trained professionals can help make sure you're OK.

Dr. Taz Bhatia, founder of the CentreSpringMD and Spa in Atlanta, also says to apply a paste of baking soda and water to the area.

The South Carolina city of Hilton Head also offered these tips.