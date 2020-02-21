Quilters' Guild kicks off the 'Eye of the Quilter Show' this weekend

The '2020 Eye of the Quilter Show' by West Pasco Quilters' Guild kicks off this weekend.

From Feb. 21-23, the event will be in the New Port Richey Aquatic and Recreational Center, where more than 400 quilts will be on display.

The show includes a boutique, basket walk, old-fashioned bed turning, Quilts of Valor presentations, a patriotic corner, children's activities, a 'Small Quilt Silent Auction' benefiting the children’s' program and more.

There will be many vendors, and Gulfview Grace Church's youth will have sandwiches and drinks available for purchase.

The event will be $7 for single-day entry and $10 for a weekend pass.

Event Hours:

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

LINK: For more information, head over to the Quilters' Guild Facebook event.