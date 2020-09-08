Raymond James Stadium selected as early voting site

article

Voters in Hillsborough County shouldn't have any trouble spotting the latest early voting location.

Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will serve as an early voting location for the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office.

"Increasing voter registration and participation is an essential part of our player-led social justice initiative and we look forward to playing a vital role in helping our community exercise its right to vote," said Brian Ford, Chief Operating Officer for the Bucs.

The move comes days after officials announced that Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa would also serve as an early voting site.

Related: Amalie Arena to serve as early voting location

Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer says the locations provide open space for social distancing, allowing residents to feel more comfortable about voting in person.

Advertisement

"This partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Sports Authority is about more than just space," said Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer. "It's about communicating with our citizens that voting is important."

With the addition of Ray Jay, voters in Hillsborough will now have 26 early voting sites from which to choose. The sites will open Oct. 19 and operate through Nov. 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials warn that in-person voting is expected to take longer than usual because of health and safety precautions, including limiting the number of people inside locations, setting sites up for social distancing, and continuous cleaning of equipment and surfaces.

Voters who prefer to vote by mail can call the supervisor of elections office at 813-744-5900 to request a ballot, or visit the supervisor of elections website. Ballots will be sent out beginning Sept. 24.