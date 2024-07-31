Rays leadership hosts press conference after new stadium receives final stamp of approval

Press play above to watch the press conference live. It is expected to start at 9 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays and development partner, Hines, will hold a press conference at Tropicana Field after their new ballpark deal received the final go-ahead on Tuesday.

The Rays' new stadium in St. Pete's Historic Gas Plant District is expected to open in time for Opening Day in 2028, with construction beginning in January 2025.

St. Pete City Council gave the project its stamp of approval in a 5-3 vote on July 18. And on Tuesday night, the Pinellas County Commission voted 5-2 to give the final approval for the project after many long years of the Rays weighing where their next home will be.

"This is quite a momentous day for our franchise, our fans and the entire Tampa Bay region - the Rays are here to stay in St. Petersburg,’’ said Tampa Bay Rays Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg in a press release. "We look forward to working together with our partners for years to come on our shared vision for this transformative project.’’

Under the framework in the stadium deal, the Rays will pay $700 million of the $1.3 billion price tag, with Pinellas County contributing $312.5 million and St. Pete kicking in $287.5 million.

Wednesday's press conference will start at 9 a.m. at the Trop.