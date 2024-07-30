Pinellas County could deliver final approval on Rays new stadium Tuesday

The Rays are hoping to get the final approval on Tuesday from Pinellas County Commissioners to begin construction of their new stadium and what will ultimately be the largest land development deal in the county’s history.

Earlier this month, St. Pete signed off on their portion of the funding agreement. County Commissioners are expected to do the same, agreeing to contribute $312.5 million that will come from tourism tax revenues.

The Rays are hoping to get the final go-ahead from the county quickly to keep with their current timeline that calls for construction to begin in the new year and for the Rays to play in their brand-new home by 2028.

As in the city vote, commissioners likely will not give the deal unanimous approval.

In a workshop last week, Commissioner Dave Eggers criticized several parts of the funding plan, including a stipulation that will allow the Rays to use taxpayer funds from the county’s CRA to pay down their own debts for the new $1.37 billion ballpark.

Rendering of new Rays ballpark.

"I’m not interested at all in the leftover money being used to pay off the team’s debt for crying out loud," said Eggers. "That doesn’t make any sense."

If county commissioners ask for changes to be made to the agreements over the CRA, the city council could be asked to vote again on that part of the twelve-part agreement.

Mayor Ken Welch, who worked closely with the Rays on the plan, called it an economic boon for the entire region. In addition to raising more bed tax revenue for the county, Welch said the $6-billion dollar development will create tens of thousands of jobs and much-needed affordable housing.

"We're shooting for a unanimous vote because this makes so much sense for our county and our city moving forward in terms of economic benefit, in terms of keeping the rays here," said Welch.

Tuesday's Pinellas County Commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.