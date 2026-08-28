Man charged with child sexual abuse in St. Petersburg investigation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 26-year-old man faces charges after a young child reported being sexually abused, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
St. Petersburg police investigation
What we know:
Officers say a young child told her parents about the abuse, which prompted officers to open an investigation into the allegations.
Authorities said the initial report came from Pasco County, but investigators determined the alleged abuse took place in St. Petersburg.
Police arrested and charged the 26-year-old man with sexually abusing a child under 12 years old.
Details surrounding local arrest
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the specific timeline of the incidents or where in St. Petersburg the abuse occurred.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the St. Petersburg Police Department, who detailed the arrest and investigation.