Man charged with child sexual abuse in St. Petersburg investigation

The Brief St. Petersburg police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a child under 12 years old. A young child told her parents about the alleged abuse, prompting law enforcement to launch an investigation. The incident was initially reported in Pasco County, but investigators determined the crime occurred in St. Petersburg.



A 26-year-old man faces charges after a young child reported being sexually abused, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

St. Petersburg police investigation

What we know:

Officers say a young child told her parents about the abuse, which prompted officers to open an investigation into the allegations.

Authorities said the initial report came from Pasco County, but investigators determined the alleged abuse took place in St. Petersburg.

Police arrested and charged the 26-year-old man with sexually abusing a child under 12 years old.

Details surrounding local arrest

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific timeline of the incidents or where in St. Petersburg the abuse occurred.