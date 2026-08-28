Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: Howl-O-Scream returns with new haunted house

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The Brief Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Howl-O-Scream returns Sept. 11 through Oct. 31 with an all-new haunted house. The Halloween event features two new scare zones, reimagined favorite attractions and discounted tickets during a limited-time sale. Visitors can experience six haunted houses, six scare zones, roaming hordes and coaster rides in the dark.



Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is bringing back its Howl-O-Scream event this fall with an all-new haunted house, terrifying scare zones and returning fan-favorite shows.

Busch Gardens Halloween event

What we know:

Howl-O-Scream runs on select nights from Sept. 11 through Oct. 31 after 7 p.m. at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. The event introduces a new haunted house named "Anaconda: Fear Has No Escape," which sends visitors into the Amazon to search for a missing film crew.

The lineup includes two new scare zones: "Mr. Gleam’s Auto Spa," involving ghastly cleaning chemicals, and "Rootbound," featuring a creature called The Grimherd dragging victims into graves. A third scare zone, "The Punchline: Riot," transforms a comedy club stage into madness with unhinged clowns.

Entertainment options include the return of the pop-culture show "Fiends," featuring Dr. Freakenstein and Igor at Dragon Fire Grill, and the stunt performance "Cirque X-Scream". Guests can also ride thrill coasters like Iron Gwazi, Cheetah Hunt and Montu at night, or dine with creepy characters at the Fright Feast buffet inside Treetop Kitchen.

According to the website, there will be 6 haunted houses, 6 scare zones and 2 live shows.

For a full look at the 2026 haunted houses, shows and experiences, click here.

Ticket information

By the numbers:

Get single tickets for as low as $49.99 with a free one-time Quick Queue.

Exclusive pass holder discounts are also available, with single-night tickets costing $44.99.

For a full ticket breakdown, click here.

Busch Gardens visitor guidelines

Why you should care:

Park officials strongly advise parental discretion because the event contains graphic, mature content not suitable for children. Guests should note that costumes are strictly prohibited at the event. Tickets and additional details are available here.