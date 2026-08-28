Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: Howl-O-Scream returns with new haunted house
TAMPA, Fla. - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is bringing back its Howl-O-Scream event this fall with an all-new haunted house, terrifying scare zones and returning fan-favorite shows.
Busch Gardens Halloween event
What we know:
Howl-O-Scream runs on select nights from Sept. 11 through Oct. 31 after 7 p.m. at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. The event introduces a new haunted house named "Anaconda: Fear Has No Escape," which sends visitors into the Amazon to search for a missing film crew.
The lineup includes two new scare zones: "Mr. Gleam’s Auto Spa," involving ghastly cleaning chemicals, and "Rootbound," featuring a creature called The Grimherd dragging victims into graves. A third scare zone, "The Punchline: Riot," transforms a comedy club stage into madness with unhinged clowns.
Entertainment options include the return of the pop-culture show "Fiends," featuring Dr. Freakenstein and Igor at Dragon Fire Grill, and the stunt performance "Cirque X-Scream". Guests can also ride thrill coasters like Iron Gwazi, Cheetah Hunt and Montu at night, or dine with creepy characters at the Fright Feast buffet inside Treetop Kitchen.
According to the website, there will be 6 haunted houses, 6 scare zones and 2 live shows.
For a full look at the 2026 haunted houses, shows and experiences, click here.
Ticket information
By the numbers:
Get single tickets for as low as $49.99 with a free one-time Quick Queue.
Exclusive pass holder discounts are also available, with single-night tickets costing $44.99.
For a full ticket breakdown, click here.
Busch Gardens visitor guidelines
Why you should care:
Park officials strongly advise parental discretion because the event contains graphic, mature content not suitable for children. Guests should note that costumes are strictly prohibited at the event. Tickets and additional details are available here.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, who detailed event additions, entertainment options and ticket pricing in a press release.