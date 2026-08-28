Tropical Storm Dolly struggles to organize, 4th storm of the season

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The Brief Tropical Storm Dolly moves briskly toward the Leeward Islands while struggling against unfavorable atmospheric conditions. Strong El Niño wind shear threatens to tear the system apart before it reaches land. Rain from the weakening system could bring needed relief to drought conditions in Puerto Rico.



Tropical Storm Dolly continues to move briskly westward toward the Leeward islands as a minimal tropical storm Friday morning.

Tropical Storm Dolly Leeward Islands

What we know:

By looking at the satellite, you can see it is struggling to gain convection and wrap it around its center. It has been well advertised that Dolly would have an uphill battle as it developed, but in the end, El Niño-driven wind shear will likely tear this system apart as it moves into the Leeward Islands.

Tropical Storm Dolly

Despite the threat of disruption, the system could deliver positive impacts to parts of the Caribbean. Needed rainfall from the storm may reach Puerto Rico and the northern islands, which are experiencing a severe drought.

El Niño hurricane season

Big picture view:

An unusually strong El Niño pattern is actively altering normal weather conditions and slowing activity during this hurricane season.