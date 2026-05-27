Recipe: Gambas al ajillo on toast
TAMPA, Fla. - Learn to make Chef Terrell Manning's Gambas al ajillo on toast.
Ingredients (Serves 2–4)
1 lb large shrimp, peeled & deveined
6–8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1/2 cup Spanish olive oil
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes
- 1 tbsp Chef’s Secret Seasoning
- 1 tbsp chopped parsley
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 1 knob butter
- 3 thick-cut chunks of Cuban bread
Instructions
Season the Shrimp
Pat the shrimp dry and season evenly with Chef’s Secret Seasoning.
Infuse the Oil
In a skillet or cast iron pan, heat the olive oil over medium-low heat.
Add:
- sliced garlic
- red pepper flakes
Cook gently for 2–3 minutes until the garlic becomes fragrant and lightly golden. Avoid browning the garlic too much.
Cook the Shrimp
Increase heat to medium-high.
Add the shrimp in a single layer and cook:
- 60–90 seconds on the first side
- Flip and cook another 60 seconds
The shrimp should be pink, tender, and slightly curled.
Finish the Sauce
Add:
- lemon juice
- parsley
- knob of butter
Swirl the pan until the butter melts into the sauce.
Toast the Bread
- Remove the shrimp from the pan temporarily.
- Place the Cuban bread cut-side down into the skillet and toast until crisp and golden, allowing it to absorb some of the garlic oil.
Serve
- Arrange the shrimp over the toasted Cuban bread and spoon the remaining garlic butter sauce over the top.
- Finish with extra parsley, lemon zest, or a light sprinkle of Chef’s Secret Seasoning if desired.
The Source: Information for this recipe comes from Chef Terrell Manning.