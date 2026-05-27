Learn to make Chef Terrell Manning's Gambas al ajillo on toast.

Ingredients (Serves 2–4)

1 lb large shrimp, peeled & deveined

6–8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1/2 cup Spanish olive oil

1 tsp red pepper flakes

1 tbsp Chef’s Secret Seasoning

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 knob butter

3 thick-cut chunks of Cuban bread

Instructions

Season the Shrimp

Pat the shrimp dry and season evenly with Chef’s Secret Seasoning.

Infuse the Oil

In a skillet or cast iron pan, heat the olive oil over medium-low heat.

Add:

sliced garlic

red pepper flakes

Cook gently for 2–3 minutes until the garlic becomes fragrant and lightly golden. Avoid browning the garlic too much.

Cook the Shrimp

Increase heat to medium-high.

Add the shrimp in a single layer and cook:

60–90 seconds on the first side

Flip and cook another 60 seconds

The shrimp should be pink, tender, and slightly curled.

Finish the Sauce

Add:

lemon juice

parsley

knob of butter

Swirl the pan until the butter melts into the sauce.

Toast the Bread

Remove the shrimp from the pan temporarily.

Place the Cuban bread cut-side down into the skillet and toast until crisp and golden, allowing it to absorb some of the garlic oil.

Serve

Arrange the shrimp over the toasted Cuban bread and spoon the remaining garlic butter sauce over the top.

Finish with extra parsley, lemon zest, or a light sprinkle of Chef’s Secret Seasoning if desired.