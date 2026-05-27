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Recipe: Gambas al ajillo on toast

By Terrell Manning
Updated  May 27, 2026 5:25 PM EDT
Recipes
FOX 13 News
Gambas al ajillo on toast

Gambas al ajillo on toast

Learn to make Chef Terrell Manning's Gambas al ajillo on toast. 

TAMPA, Fla. - Learn to make Chef Terrell Manning's Gambas al ajillo on toast. 

Ingredients (Serves 2–4)

1 lb large shrimp, peeled & deveined

6–8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1/2 cup Spanish olive oil

  • 1 tsp red pepper flakes
  • 1 tbsp Chef’s Secret Seasoning
  • 1 tbsp chopped parsley
  • Juice of 1/2 lemon
  • 1 knob butter
  • 3 thick-cut chunks of Cuban bread

Instructions

Season the Shrimp

Pat the shrimp dry and season evenly with Chef’s Secret Seasoning.

Infuse the Oil

In a skillet or cast iron pan, heat the olive oil over medium-low heat.

Add:

  • sliced garlic
  • red pepper flakes

Cook gently for 2–3 minutes until the garlic becomes fragrant and lightly golden. Avoid browning the garlic too much.

Cook the Shrimp

Increase heat to medium-high.

Add the shrimp in a single layer and cook:

  • 60–90 seconds on the first side
  • Flip and cook another 60 seconds

The shrimp should be pink, tender, and slightly curled.

Finish the Sauce

Add:

  • lemon juice
  • parsley
  • knob of butter

Swirl the pan until the butter melts into the sauce.

Toast the Bread

  • Remove the shrimp from the pan temporarily.
  • Place the Cuban bread cut-side down into the skillet and toast until crisp and golden, allowing it to absorb some of the garlic oil.

Serve

  • Arrange the shrimp over the toasted Cuban bread and spoon the remaining garlic butter sauce over the top.
  • Finish with extra parsley, lemon zest, or a light sprinkle of Chef’s Secret Seasoning if desired.

The Source: Information for this recipe comes from Chef Terrell Manning. 

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