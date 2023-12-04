Expand / Collapse search

Red Hot Chili Peppers playing in Tampa this summer with Ice Cube

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Flea, Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform onstage during the 2023 Global Citizen Concert at Central Park, Great Lawn on September 23, 2023 in New York City.

TAMPA, Fla. - The Red Hot Chili Peppers are extending their tour into 2024 across the U.S. and announced a show in Tampa with rapper Ice Cube. 

The rock band announced Monday they'll be playing at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 21, 2024, on their ‘Unlimited Love’ tour with special guests Ice Cube and IRONTOM.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale beginning on Wednesday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time with code RHCP24.

STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Ice Cube performs during "Today Was a Good Day!" at Stockton Arena on September 30, 2023 in Stockton, California.

The chili peppers are known for hits like ‘Californication’ and ‘Under the Bridge.’ Rapper Ice Cube is known for songs like ‘It Was A Good Day,’ as well as an extensive acting career in movies like ‘21 Jump Street’ and ‘Straight Outta Compton.’

For more information on tickets, click here.