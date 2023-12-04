Red Hot Chili Peppers playing in Tampa this summer with Ice Cube

article

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are extending their tour into 2024 across the U.S. and announced a show in Tampa with rapper Ice Cube.

The rock band announced Monday they'll be playing at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 21, 2024, on their ‘Unlimited Love’ tour with special guests Ice Cube and IRONTOM.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale beginning on Wednesday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time with code RHCP24.

STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Ice Cube performs during "Today Was a Good Day!" at Stockton Arena on September 30, 2023 in Stockton, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The chili peppers are known for hits like ‘Californication’ and ‘Under the Bridge.’ Rapper Ice Cube is known for songs like ‘It Was A Good Day,’ as well as an extensive acting career in movies like ‘21 Jump Street’ and ‘Straight Outta Compton.’

