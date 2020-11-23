Relieve stress and shop local with massage oils made in Tampa Bay

Everyone is looking for a way to relieve stress and relax -- and lots of folks are turning to massage therapy for that outlet.

Brookethorne Naturals massages oils and lotions are all made in Tampa Bay and are being used by practitioners across Central Florida.

The company says it is thriving amid the pandemic.

Co-owner Meghan Burnham said she and her fiancé started the company because they both had backgrounds in personal care and skin care. They decided to develop a line of massage oils, lotions, and other massage-related products to help with everything from arthritis to insomnia to restless legs.

Burnham said all the products are made from natural ingredients.

Chiropractors and massage therapists buy their products to use at their businesses, but their online business to individuals has continued growing.

Brookethorne Naturals’ manufacturing and distribution are done in the Bay Area, helping the owners make sure the products are of the quality they demand while also keeping money and jobs in the local community.

For more, visit https://brookethornenaturals.com/.