Remains found in St. Pete home identified as missing woman

St. Petersburg police have identified human remains found in a home damaged by fire as those of missing woman Kelli Fisher, the department confirmed Thursday.

Fisher was reported missing on July 17 after the 42-year-old was last seen the previous day leaving her aunt's house, which is next door to Fisher's home off Prescott Street South.

Her aunt's car, which police say Fisher was driving, was later found in an abandoned lot about a mile and a half away near 28th Avenue South.

The case took another turn last Sunday when crews responded to a kitchen fire at Fisher's home, which investigators confirmed is owned by her family. On Wednesday, SPPD announced remains had been found inside the home during a follow-up investigation.

Fisher's family was told Wednesday night that her remains were identified, police said.

Investigators say the case remains active and they're asking anyone with information about Fisher to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or call 911. You can submit a tip anonymously by texting SPPD to TIP411 (847-411).

