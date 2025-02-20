The ReMissions bring live music, joy to cancer patients at Moffitt

The Brief A band that calls itself The ReMissions plays live music at Moffitt Cancer Center. The band is made up of various team members.



One of the sweetest sounds of a place like Moffitt Cancer Center is the ringing of the bell. Those chimes signal a patient is cancer free after lengthy, and often painful, treatments.

A group of team members decided to strike a chord before the chimes: a prescription of The ReMissions.

"Music is such a unifying connector, but it's also a humanizer. At the end of the day, we're all human, right? We're all on this journey together. Music does such a powerful thing... it connects us all," Dr. Dana Ataya, breast radiologist at Moffitt Cancer Center told FOX 13.

A band called The ReMissions brings live music and joy to patients at Moffitt Cancer Center.

"You can come to work and positively impact 'x' amount of people. What else can you ask for?" Jeff Leighton, Code Blue Nurse with Moffitt Cancer Center, said.

Live music has this ability to reach the deepest parts of our souls. When you hear it, it's powerful and impactful. We discovered music at a place where discoveries are made on a regular basis.

"Holy cow... is that my doctor on stage right now? Is this for real?" Ataya said.

"That's what is so wonderful about Moffitt Cancer Center. We aren't our roles, we all do different things, and we're all a team and here working to make sure the patient gets the best care and best outcome." Dr. Patrick Hwu, CEO of Moffitt, told FOX 13 News.

The band is made up of all different walks of team members: the CEO plays keyboard and sings backup. The lead singer, Dr. Dana Ataya, is a breast immunologist and associate professor. The drummer is from security and the guitarists are mathematicians.

"When you're diagnosed with cancer, it is life changing, rocks your world. When you come in, you want to be surrounded by people that see you, who understand and give you that support and the way that I have found to do that effectively is to be my authentic self and to share my positivity and support with patients who need it," Ataya told FOX 13 News.

When Dr. Hwu joined a few years ago, he wanted to change the culture into one of positivity. Hwu also asked a surprising question, especially one coming from the boss: does anyone want to start a band?

The members of The ReMissions all have backgrounds in music as much as they do in medicine. It's their togetherness, teamwork and ability to "tune in" that makes them tremendous.

"The way we play in the band is different than an individual star, and it's much like cancer research and cancer care. The most important thing is that we listen to each other. Sometimes when we're playing, the best line to play is nothing and just listen to each other and that way we can harmonize with each other." Dr. Hwu said.

"I think the biggest privilege for me in being a part of the band is to make music with other Moffitt team members who are not only passionate about music but about Moffitt's mission to save lives from cancer" Dr. Ataya said.

The ReMissions have their music, including their Holiday Album, streaming on Apple Music, Spotify and IHeart Radio.



