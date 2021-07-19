Plano house explosion results in multiple injuries

At least six people were hospitalized after a reported explosion at a Plano home on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive, located off Park Boulevard in between Ohio Drive and Coit Road.

Plano Fire officials said three adults and three children had to be transported from the scene. Their conditions were not known.

Images from SKY4 showed massive amounts of debris on the residential lot and in the street and some damage to homes nearby.

It wasn’t immediately known what occurred to destroy the home.

The area around the home was blocked off so an investigation could occur. Representatives from Atmos and Plano Fire were at the scene.

It's not known if any neighbors will be evacuated.