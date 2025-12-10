Tampa family finds comfort after man's sudden death helps save 5 lives through organ donation

The Brief Joshua Salgado, 39, died in Tampa General Hospital after a sudden cardiac arrest. Salgado’s viable organs have been donated to five patients on UNOS waiting list. Tampa General Hospital performed 889 organ transplants last year, the most in the nation.



A Tampa family is turning heartbreak into hope after the sudden death of their 39-year-old brother.

The backstory:

Joshua Salgado went into cardiac arrest after an issue with his kidneys just days after Thanksgiving. Paramedics were called to Salgado’s home in Plant City on November 30, and he was rushed by ambulance to Tampa General Hospital.

Doctors and nurses attempted to save him, but he did not regain brain activity. His brother, Jonathan Salgado, described the moment as a shock.

"When I got to the hospital, it was them saying my brother suffered a cardiac arrest and describing that they weren’t witnessing any brain activity," he said. "Obviously, that hurt, because he was just here on Thanksgiving."

Pictured: Joshua Salgado. Courtesy: Jonathan Salgado.

After a week of waiting, the entire Salgado family faced the difficult decision to donate Joshua’s organs. Jonathan said their choice reflected back to a conversation he had with his brother not long before his death.

"I had a conversation with him like two weeks prior about organ donation," he said. "We both said if there was ever a chance to save somebody, make sure you do it."

According to the family, Joshua’s lungs, liver, corneas, kidneys and heart have now helped patients receive life-saving care. Though he suffered a cardiac arrest, the family said he was able to donate his heart after hospital staff reversed the damage while he was on a ventilator and dialysis.

Jonathan said knowing his brother saved several lives brings him comfort.

Courtesy: Jonathan Salgado.

"Because of Joshua, there’s five people that are getting life-saving treatment," he said. "For me personally and our family, we just feel like bringing awareness on organ donation is so important."

By the numbers:

Last year, TGH performed over 889 organ transplants — more than any other hospital in the country.

"It’s a generous act knowing you can save and improve so many other lives," Dr. Lucian Lozonschi, thechief of cardiothoracic surgery at TGH, said.

He also emphasized the importance of families discussing organ donation long before an emergency occurs.

Pictured: Joshua Salgado. Courtesy: Jonathan Salgado.

"It’s essential to discuss this beforehand," Lozonschi said. "It gives a peace of mind to the family and this is very important."

What they're saying:

Joshua’s younger sister, Gisela Salgado, said the loss of her older brother has been devastating, but knowing that he helped others brings her peace.

"It was tough, because he was my older brother, he was my hero," she said. "Knowing that he’s given life to five people, that’s the most joy a sister could receive."

The organ recovery wrapped up Tuesday night at Tampa General Hospital. The Salgado family said Joshua’s organs have already been flown to hospitals across the country to help patients hoping for a second chance.

A fundraiser has been organized online to help the Salgado’s with the cost of their brother’s funeral.