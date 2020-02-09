Rescue dogs to deliver Valentine’s gifts

article

The perfect Valentine’s Day gift is all about who it’s from and who delivers it.

The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County in Tennessee is selling select gifts delivered by their own adorable rescue dogs.

The doggy delivery service costs $75 with all proceeds going toward the shelter’s day-to-day expenses.

The pup’s will only be bringing presents to residents of two local Tennessee communities.

All of the dogs are available for adoption if you really want to show some love this Valentine’s Day.

