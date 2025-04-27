Rescue ranch for elephants at Two Tails Ranch in Levy County

The Brief Two Tails Ranch in Levy County is home to elephants from the African safari or the jungles of subtropical Asia. The facility has 67 acres where these gentle giants live in free-style enclosures with plenty of space to roam.



Tucked away in Levy County is a unique rescue ranch with an affinity for gentle giants from the African safari or the jungles of subtropical Asia.

"Two Tails Ranch is an elephant boarding facility, care facility and conservation facility," shared Patricia Zerbini, the owner of the ranch. "We do guided tours, so we sit down, talk about the elephants while I answer questions, and then we go around and see the different animals we have here."

Zerbini is passionate about the pachyderm in her care. The facility has 67 acres where these gentle giants live in free-style enclosures with plenty of space to roam.

But, like most conservation, elephants aren't the only animals that have made a home there.

"We have five elephants, I have asian and african elephants," said Zerbini as she ticked off the residents of the ranch, "A family of 8 lemurs, an ostrich, an emu, a zebra and I have some tortoises."

Her favorites are always the elephants. She was literally born to do this and is the ninth generation in her family to work with exotic animals.

"I feel that it's very important to get true facts about elephants," she said. "Animals have emotions, they also have feelings. They communicate through body language and energy."

She wants the visitors to get to know her herd up close and personal.

"We have our extreme encounters where it's one-on-one more so than the rest of it," she said, "We also offer where you can feed the elephant, take a photo with the elephant, or ride the elephant."

For those who visit the ranch, Zerbini admitted, "I want them to experience how magnificent these animals are. How desperately we are trying to save them from extinction."

To visit Two Tails Ranch for yourself, they are located northwest of Ocala at 18655 Northeast 81st Street in Williston.

You can learn more about them, their hours and the best times to visit on their website.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Jason Wright.

