Rescued reptiles make up new Crocoseum exhibit

The Brief Rescued reptiles make up a new show at the Tarpon Springs Aquarium. Visitors can see alligators and a crocodile at the Crocoseum with shows twice a day. The brave ones can even feel the scales of a baby alligator as they get to hold one in a "touch time."



Learning about alligators and crocodiles gets more up-close and personal at the Tarpon Springs Aquarium’s new Crocoseum.

These descendants of dinosaurs are actually repurposed reptiles as each one was rescued from different situations.

Crocoseum at Tarpon Springs Aquarium

What they're saying:

"We call it the Crocoseum, lovingly named after Steve Irwin's large alligator and crocodile habitat," shared owner and handler Paige Konger Henry, "We'd like to be the kind of be the Irwins of the Tarpon Springs… Tampa Bay area."

The aquarium has worked with local groups to promote the protection of natural habitats for Florida’s amazing wildlife.

As part of that work, they educate their visitors as well as teach them about the different species around the state.

"We wanted to expand our crocodilian program here at the aquarium focused primarily on rescues," said Konger Henry, "One of them, she was already here. Her name is Donkey, she lives next to animals named Fiona and Shrek."

Donkey

But Donkey isn’t alone in the alligator compound.

"We also have Indy. He's my first ever bull alligator," admitted Konger Henry, "He's a nuisance alligator. He wasn't where he’s supposed to be."

Indy

To that end, when the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission gets a report of a nuisance alligator, they call in a trapper. They trapper determines if the reptile can be relocated or if it has to be euthanized.

Konger Henry’s Crocoseum saved Indy from that fate.

"Then we have Captain Hook," she said, "Captain Hook is not an alligator, he’s a crocodile."

Captain Hook

This crocodile is also a rescue, but one with a serious backstory of neglect and starvation.

"Unfortunately, he was kept as a pet in Minnesota, and it was not a loving pet situation," said Konger Henry, "He had a really bad relationship with people which we're trying to mend."

She teaches visitors about each reptile in the collection and even has an experience where kids can touch the baby gators.

"We do our show every day at 1:00 and 4:00, and we'll bring at least two of our critters I talk about out," said Konger Henry.

What's next:

The Tarpon Springs Aquarium is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

You can find it at 1722 North Pinellas Ave. in Tarpon Springs.

The entire month of August is Florida resident month. Visitors with a Florida address get 20% off the admission price.