Polk County jury hears mental health testimony in Davenport triple murder trial

The Brief A Polk County jury is deciding whether to recommend the death penalty for Shaun Runyon after his conviction in a Davenport triple murder. A psychologist testified Tuesday that Runyon suffered from severe emotional disturbance, delusions, and a long history of substance abuse during the killings. Prosecutors argued during cross-examination that Runyon's mental health diagnoses did not render his actions irrational or prevent them from being criminal.



A Polk County jury is weighing a potential death sentence for 44-year-old Shaun Runyon following defense testimony regarding his mental health and drug abuse history.

Shaun Runyon death penalty hearing

What we know:

A psychologist testified Tuesday that Shaun Runyon experienced severe emotional disturbance when he killed three coworkers at a shared Davenport home in 2021. Dr. Tracy Hartig said Runyon suffered from military, sexual abuse, maternity, and poisoning delusions alongside past use of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.

Hartig testified that drug use combined with a delusional disorder impaired Runyon's decision-making during the attacks. Detectives said Runyon used a baseball bat and a knife to kill the victims following an on-the-job disagreement.

Prosecutor questions delusion claims

What they're saying:

During cross-examination, State Attorney Michael Nutter questioned whether Runyon's condition prevented him from understanding his actions or acting purposefully.

"You've not testified that the diagnosis rendered all of his decisions irrational, correct? And you've not testified that the diagnosis prevented his actions from being criminal, correct?" Nutter asked.

Hartig agreed with the prosecutor's statement during testimony, answering, "Correct."

Davenport coworker murders

The backstory:

The fatal 2021 attack inside a shared Davenport home stemmed from a disagreement on the job. Runyon was subsequently convicted of murdering all three of his coworkers using a bat and a knife.

Polk County jury deliberations

What's next:

The penalty phase continues Wednesday in Polk County court with testimony from more medical doctors.

Future deliberation timeline details

What we don't know:

Court officials have not specified how many medical doctors will testify before the defense rests its case. It is also unknown when jurors will begin deliberations or how long they will take to reach a decision.