Polk County jury hears mental health testimony in Davenport triple murder trial
DAVENPORT, Fla. - A Polk County jury is weighing a potential death sentence for 44-year-old Shaun Runyon following defense testimony regarding his mental health and drug abuse history.
Shaun Runyon death penalty hearing
What we know:
A psychologist testified Tuesday that Shaun Runyon experienced severe emotional disturbance when he killed three coworkers at a shared Davenport home in 2021. Dr. Tracy Hartig said Runyon suffered from military, sexual abuse, maternity, and poisoning delusions alongside past use of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.
Hartig testified that drug use combined with a delusional disorder impaired Runyon's decision-making during the attacks. Detectives said Runyon used a baseball bat and a knife to kill the victims following an on-the-job disagreement.
Prosecutor questions delusion claims
What they're saying:
During cross-examination, State Attorney Michael Nutter questioned whether Runyon's condition prevented him from understanding his actions or acting purposefully.
"You've not testified that the diagnosis rendered all of his decisions irrational, correct? And you've not testified that the diagnosis prevented his actions from being criminal, correct?" Nutter asked.
Hartig agreed with the prosecutor's statement during testimony, answering, "Correct."
Davenport coworker murders
The backstory:
The fatal 2021 attack inside a shared Davenport home stemmed from a disagreement on the job. Runyon was subsequently convicted of murdering all three of his coworkers using a bat and a knife.
Polk County jury deliberations
What's next:
The penalty phase continues Wednesday in Polk County court with testimony from more medical doctors.
Future deliberation timeline details
What we don't know:
Court officials have not specified how many medical doctors will testify before the defense rests its case. It is also unknown when jurors will begin deliberations or how long they will take to reach a decision.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 13's Carla Bayron, who covered the court proceedings in Polk County, as well as testimony from psychologist Dr. Tracy Hartig and State Attorney Michael Nutter.