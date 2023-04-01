Expand / Collapse search

Riverview man killed in US-301 crash

By Fox 13 News Staff
Published 
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - On Saturday, a 52-year-old Riverview man was killed when attempting to cross the highway. 

Police say, a sedan was traveling southbound on US-301, south of Rhodine Road when the man entered its path, according to authorities. 

The man was struck by the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

READ: Man killed in motorcycle crash in Tampa, police say

He later passed away from injuries suffered during the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 