Road ranger finds woman seriously injured on shoulder of I-275 in Tampa

Troopers are investigating after a woman was found seriously injured on the side of Interstate 275 in Tampa on Christmas morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an FDOT Road Ranger found the woman just after 7 a.m. Sunday on the outside shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-275 just west of Dale Mabry Highway.

The victim, who troopers only identified as a 29-year-old white woman from Dover, was unresponsive and had suffered a significant head injury along with road rash throughout her body.

Paramedics transported the woman to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her current condition has not been released.

It is unclear how the victim was injured or how she ended up on the side of the highway. FHP is asking anyone with information to call investigators at 813-558-1800 or dial *FHP. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477 or dial **TIPS.