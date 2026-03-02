Florida 'Medical Freedom Act' would allow parents to opt out of school vaccines for personal beliefs

The Brief Florida lawmakers are considering the "Medical Freedom Act," which would allow parents to opt their children out of school-required vaccines for personal or philosophical beliefs. Supporters said the bill promotes informed consent, while opponents warn it could lower vaccination rates amid rising measles cases. The legislation is moving through committees and could take effect July 1, if passed.



Vaccine policy is back in the spotlight in Tallahassee as lawmakers debate a proposal that would expand exemptions for required childhood immunizations.

What we know:

The "Medical Freedom Act" is sponsored by State Rep. Jeff Holcomb and State Sen. Clay Yarborough.

PREVIOUS: Florida has third-most measles cases in U.S.

Currently, Florida parents can exempt their children from school vaccine requirements for religious reasons. The proposed legislation would allow exemptions for personal or philosophical beliefs, described in the bill as conflicts with a parent’s conscience.

Under the proposal, parents would be able to complete a form from the Florida Department of Health website to opt out. The bill also would:

Require the Florida Boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine to approve and provide educational materials outlining the risks, benefits, safety and efficacy of vaccines listed on the CDC’s child and adolescent immunization schedule.

Require health care providers to obtain a parent’s signature acknowledging receipt of that information.

Limits the state health officers' power to mandate emergency vaccines.

Allow pharmacists to dispense ivermectin without a traditional prescription.

By the numbers:

While lawmakers weigh the legislation, 114 measles cases have been reported statewide in 2026 as of February 21. Of those cases, two were reported in Hillsborough County, five were reported in Pinellas County and three were reported in Manatee County.

READ: States sue Trump administration over child vaccine policy. What we know

According to Florida Families for Vaccines, 88% of Florida kindergartners are vaccinated. For measles herd immunity, a 95% vaccination rate is typically needed.

What they're saying:

Supporters said the legislation strengthens parental rights and transparency.

"Senate Bill 1756 makes great strides to ensure Florida parents can make educated medical decisions they believe are best for their school-aged children," Yarborough said during a committee hearing.

A Bradenton mother testified in support of the bill, sharing her personal concerns about vaccinations and saying informed consent "really matters."

MORE: New blood test detects early-stage pancreatic cancer, study suggests

However, opponents argue the measure could undermine community immunity during an active measles outbreak.

"Florida is at 88% vaccinated for kindergarten entry. Ninety-five is what you need for herd immunity for measles," said Kas Miller, the director of Florida Families for Vaccines. She added she is "deeply concerned" about expanding exemptions amid rising cases.

Critics have also raised concerns about the provision allowing pharmacists to prescribe ivermectin. The drug is approved by the FDA to treat certain parasitic infections but is not approved to treat COVID-19.

Why you should care:

School vaccination requirements are designed to prevent outbreaks of highly contagious diseases like measles. Public health experts said lower vaccination rates can increase the risk of community spread, especially among children who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Supporters of the bill, however, argue the decision should ultimately rest with parents, not the state.

READ: Trump’s neck rash draws attention online: Here’s what to know

What's next:

The legislation had its first reading in the Florida House last month. In the Senate, it is scheduled for consideration in the Rules Committee on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Lawmakers must approve the bill in both chambers before it can be sent to Governor Ron DeSantis' desk. If passed and signed, the new law would take effect July 1.