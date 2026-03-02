Sarasota man killed, 2 injured in alleged red-light crash in Bradenton

The Brief A Sarasota man was killed, and two other people were injured after an alleged red-light crash in Bradenton. It happened at the intersection of 53rd Avenue West and 20th Street West. The names of the people involved have not been released.



A Sarasota man was killed, and two other people were seriously injured after a crash on Sunday afternoon in Bradenton, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to investigators, a 19-year-old Bradenton man was driving a Ford Mustang westbound on 53rd Avenue West.

What we know:

As he approached the 20th Street West intersection, he allegedly drove through a red light and slammed into a Ford F-150 that was turning left from 20th Street West onto 53rd Avenue on a green light.

A 38-year-old Bradenton man driving the Ford F-150 was injured and his passenger, a 53-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The driver of the Mustang was also injured.

FHP says that charges against the 19-year-old are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The names of the people involved have not been released.